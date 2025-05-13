China willing to strengthen solidarity with Latin American and Caribbean countries: Xi

Xinhua) 13:40, May 13, 2025

BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to strengthen solidarity with Latin American and Caribbean countries and continue to support each other on issues concerning their core interests and major concerns, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.

Xi made the remarks when addressing the opening ceremony of the fourth ministerial meeting of the China-CELAC (the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) Forum in Beijing.

In the next three years, China will invite 300 leading officials of political parties from the member states of the CELAC to visit China every year for the exchange of governance experience, Xi said.

