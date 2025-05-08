Flights operations temporarily suspended at Pakistani airports

Xinhua) 17:00, May 08, 2025

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Flight operations at airports of major cities of Pakistan have been temporarily suspended due to operational reasons, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) said on Thursday.

The PCAA officials told Xinhua that flight operations at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore, Jinnah International Airport in Karachi, Islamabad International Airport, and Sialkot International Airport will remain suspended until further notification.

The PCAA said that air routes will be unavailable for commercial flights, advising the passengers to stay in touch with relevant airlines for the latest situation.

Earlier on Thursday morning, four people were injured when a blast occurred at a military compound in Lahore, the capital of Pakistan's eastern Punjab province, official sources told Xinhua.

Official sources from Pakistan also said two people were injured when an Indian drone crashed near a gas well in southern Sindh province on Thursday morning.

On the same day, Pakistani authorities also reported shooting down drones in the Lahore and Chakwal districts of eastern Punjab province.

At least 31 civilians have been killed and 57 others injured in an Indian attack on Pakistani territory and subsequent exchange of fire between Pakistani and Indian troops along the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto border that divides the disputed region of Kashmir, a spokesperson for the Pakistani army's media wing said on Wednesday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)