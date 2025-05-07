UN chief calls for military restraint from India, Pakistan

Xinhua) 13:54, May 07, 2025

UNITED NATIONS, May 6 (Xinhua) -- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called for military restraint from India and Pakistan.

In a note to correspondents issued by his spokesperson, the UN chief expressed deep concern over Indian military operations across the Line of Control and the international border with Pakistan.

"The world cannot afford a military confrontation between India and Pakistan," the note said.

On Monday, the secretary-general warned that the tensions between the two South Asian neighbors had reached "their highest in years."

He offered his good offices to both governments to help defuse tensions and promote diplomacy, stressing that "a military solution is no solution."

Guterres once again strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. "Targeting civilians is unacceptable -- and those responsible must be brought to justice through credible and lawful means," he said.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated following a deadly attack on tourists in Pahalgam in the Indian-controlled Kashmir on April 22.

