India, Pakistan troops exchange fire on Kashmir LoC

Xinhua) 10:03, May 06, 2025

NEW DELHI, May 5 (Xinhua) -- Amid escalating tension, the troops of India and Pakistan exchanged heavy fire and targeted each other's positions Monday on the Line of Control (LoC), an Indian army official said.

"During the intervening night of May 4 and 5, Pakistan army posts resorted to unprovoked small arms fire across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani and Akhnoor," an Indian army official was quoted in local media. "Indian army responded promptly and proportionately."

Monday marked the 11th straight day of ceasefire violations on the volatile LoC, according to the Indian side.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated following a deadly attack on tourists in Pahalgam in the Indian-controlled Kashmir on April 22.

On Monday, New Delhi temporarily cut off the flow of water from Chenab river to Pakistan, Indian media reports said.

On the same day, Pakistan conducted a successful training launch of its surface-to-surface FATAH Series missile with a range of 120 km, the military said in a statement.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)