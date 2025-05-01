Pakistani, Indian fighter jets in brief standoff: Pakistani security sources

Xinhua) 10:17, May 01, 2025

ISLAMABAD, April 30 (Xinhua) -- Pakistani and Indian fighter jets were involved in a brief standoff around the airspace over the Line of Control late Tuesday night, Pakistani security sources said on Wednesday.

Four Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force conducted a high-altitude patrol in the airspace over the Indian-controlled Kashmir along the Line of Control, prompting an immediate and vigilant response from Pakistan's Air Force, the sources told Xinhua.

"The Indian aircraft remained within Indian geographical boundaries but were closely monitored by the Pakistan Air Force, which swiftly identified and tracked their movements," the sources added.

The Indian jets made a "panicked retreat" following the mobilization of the Pakistani aircraft, the sources added.

In another development on Wednesday morning, four flights to Pakistan's northern Gilgit-Baltistan region have been cancelled due to security concerns, airport sources told Xinhua.

Tensions between the two South Asian neighbors have escalated following a deadly attack on tourists in Pahalgam in the Indian-controlled Kashmir earlier this month.

