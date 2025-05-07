China urges India, Pakistan to refrain from taking actions that may further complicate situation

May 07, 2025

BEIJING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- China urges both India and Pakistan to remain calm, exercise restraint and refrain from taking actions that may further complicate the situation, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Wednesday.

In reply to a media query concerning India's military strikes on targets in Pakistan early Wednesday, which met strong response from Pakistan, the spokesperson said India's military operation is regrettable and China is concerned about the ongoing situation.

India and Pakistan are and will always be each other's neighbors, and they are both China's neighbors, said the spokesperson, noting that China opposes all forms of terrorism.

"We urge both sides to act in the larger interest of peace and stability, remain calm, exercise restraint and refrain from taking actions that may further complicate the situation," the spokesperson said.

