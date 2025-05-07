Pakistan restores flight operations after Indian overnight strikes

Xinhua) 16:48, May 07, 2025

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (Xinhua) -- The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Pakistan on Wednesday restored flight operations in major cities after India attacked civilian settlements in the country.

Earlier, the CAA issued a notification, restricting airspace access for 48 hours, considering the security situation in the country.

The CAA advised travelers to remain vigilant and follow official airline communications to avoid inconvenience, saying the final decision regarding flight schedules and routing remains with individual airlines.

"In view of the evolving regional situation, passengers are advised to stay in contact with their respective airlines for updated information regarding their flights," the CAA said.

Officials from Pakistan Airports Authority told Xinhua that flight operations at major airports returned to normal with both domestic and international flights being operated at all major airports, including Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore, Jinnah International Airport Karachi and Islamabad International Airport.

At least 26 people have been killed and 46 others injured after India carried out strikes on six civilian settlements in Pakistan, Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, director general of the Inter-Services Public Relations, the media wing of the Pakistani army, confirmed during a press briefing on Wednesday.

