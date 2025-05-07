9 civilians killed, over 40 wounded in India, Pakistan clashes in Kashmir

Xinhua) 16:56, May 07, 2025

NEW DELHI, May 7 (Xinhua) -- At least nine civilians were killed and over 40 others wounded Wednesday in clashes between Indian and Pakistani troops across the Line of Control in Kashmir, officials said.

The intense firing started shortly after the Indian military carried out airstrikes inside Pakistan and the Pakistan-controlled Kashmir during the early hours on Wednesday.

Indian army officials said they were effectively responding to the shelling and firing from the Pakistani side.

According to officials, the civilian deaths were reported from the worst-hit Poonch district, 185 km southwest of Srinagar city in the Indian-controlled Kashmir. At least 28 people were also wounded in the firing.

Reports said 10 people, including five minor children, were also wounded in the shelling in Uri sector of Baramulla district, while three others wounded in Rajouri district.

Several houses were also damaged due to the shelling in the affected frontier districts, including Kupwara.

