Commentary: Why the world must reaffirm commitment to peace, justice in pivotal moment

Fu Cong (on the screen), China's permanent representative to the United Nations, speaks during a special solemn meeting in commemoration of all victims of World War II at the UN headquarters in New York on May 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Xie E)

As the world marks the 80th anniversary of the World Anti-Fascist War victory, the international community must reaffirm its commitment to preserving the post-war international order and act together to defend peace, development and justice.

BEIJING, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Eighty years ago, the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War rescued humanity from catastrophe and laid the foundation for the UN-centered international system and the international order underpinned by international law. History reminds the world that peace is never a given -- it must be actively upheld by all nations.

Today, the post-war international order, which constitutes the foundation of decades of global peace and stability, faces unprecedented threats. The dangerous mindset that once dragged the world into conflict -- the pursuit of power through coercion, exclusion and confrontation -- is resurfacing in new guises.

As unilateralism, bloc politics and a Cold-War mentality intensify, the international community must unite in defending a fair and inclusive global framework, rooted in international law and upheld through true multilateralism.

The post-war international order represents a historic departure from centuries of global dominance by imperial powers. From the Westphalian and Vienna systems to the Versailles-Washington system, the world had long been divided into "dominant" and "subservient" nations.

The victory over fascism made possible a global system in which the principle of sovereign equality was enshrined for the first time. This marked a new era in global governance, one based on fairness, inclusiveness and common responsibility.

However, this progress remains fragile. A certain major country, prioritizing its own narrow interests, has systematically undermined world peace by reneging on global agreements and weakening the UN system, engaging in bloc confrontation, and stoking regional tensions.

In particular, the repeated use of coercive measures -- from weaponizing free trade to abusing extraterritorial legal tools -- reflects a growing disregard for the principles of international law. Such behavior threatens the very foundation of global peace and development.

At this pivotal moment in history, upholding the international order established after World War II is not a matter of choice, but a shared obligation. True multilateralism must transcend empty slogans. It must embody a genuine dedication to inclusive dialogue, equitable cooperation and the common good of all nations.

China stands firmly for a multipolar world, and a more fair and equitable system of global governance. It has long championed mutual respect between civilizations, opposed bloc confrontation, and called for reforms that give developing countries and emerging economies a stronger voice in shaping global rules. This is not only a matter of fairness -- it is a necessity for global stability and prosperity in the long run.

The growing unity of the Global South represents one of the most promising forces for progress in our uncertain world. When these countries come together, they can strengthen the call for peaceful development, defend their legitimate rights and challenge the outdated power imbalances in global decision-making.

This photo taken on April 23, 2025 shows an interior view of Gedung Merdeka, the venue of the landmark Asian-African Conference in Bandung, Indonesia. In April 1955, a landmark conference in Indonesia's city of Bandung gathered 29 Asian and African nations under the flag of solidarity, friendship and cooperation, marking the awakening of the part of the world later known as the Global South. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

Through multilateral mechanisms such as BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, China continues to promote strategic coordination, strengthen cooperation across the Global South, and support collective development. In doing so, it helps build resilience against external pressure and fosters conditions for more balanced and inclusive growth.

Amid new global challenges, China will remain a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development and a defender of justice and fairness. It stands ready to work with all nations to uphold true multilateralism, oppose hegemonic practices, and help build a community with a shared future for mankind -- a vision characterized by stability, fairness and lasting prosperity.

