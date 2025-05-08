Home>>
5 dead in chopper crash in north India
(Xinhua) 14:28, May 08, 2025
NEW DELHI, May 8 (Xinhua) -- At least five persons died and two were injured when the chopper they were flying in crashed in India's northern state of Uttarakhand on Thursday, confirmed a local official working with the disaster management department.
The private chopper crashed at around 09:00 a.m. It was flying towards Gangotri, the origin point of the River Ganga.
The deceased were tourists, said the police, adding that the injured people were being shifted to a local hospital.
Expressing his condolences over the loss of human lives, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami instructed a probe into the mishap.
