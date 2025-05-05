In pics: IFSC Climbing World Cup Bali 2025

Xinhua) 15:20, May 05, 2025

Erin McNeice of Great Britain competes during the women's lead final at the IFSC Climbing World Cup Bali 2025 in Bali, Indonesia, May 4, 2025. (Photo by Dicky Bisinglasi/Xinhua)

Seo Chaehyun of South Korea competes during the women's lead final at the IFSC Climbing World Cup Bali 2025 in Bali, Indonesia, May 4, 2025. (Photo by Dicky Bisinglasi/Xinhua)

Mori Ai of Japan competes during the women's lead final at the IFSC Climbing World Cup Bali 2025 in Bali, Indonesia, May 4, 2025. (Photo by Dicky Bisinglasi/Xinhua)

Erin McNeice of Great Britain reacts after winning the women's lead gold medal race of the women's lead final at the IFSC Climbing World Cup Bali 2025 in Bali, Indonesia, May 4, 2025. (Photo by Dicky Bisinglasi/Xinhua)

Gold medalist Erin McNeice (C) of Great Britain, silver medalist Seo Chaehyun (L) of South Korea and bronze medalist Mori Ai of Japan pose during the awarding ceremony of the women's lead final at the IFSC Climbing World Cup Bali 2025 in Bali, Indonesia, May 4, 2025. (Photo by Dicky Bisinglasi/Xinhua)

Yoshida Satone of Japan competes during the men's lead final at the IFSC Climbing World Cup Bali 2025 in Bali, Indonesia, May 4, 2025. (Photo by Dicky Bisinglasi/Xinhua)

Yoshida Satone of Japan reacts after winning the men's lead final at the IFSC Climbing World Cup Bali 2025 in Bali, Indonesia, May 4, 2025. (Photo by Dicky Bisinglasi/Xinhua)

Gold medalist Yoshida Satone (C) of Japan, silver medalist Max Bertone (L) of France and bronze medalist Alberto Gines Lopez of Spain pose during the awarding ceremony of the men's lead final at the IFSC Climbing World Cup Bali 2025 in Bali, Indonesia, May 4, 2025. (Photo by Dicky Bisinglasi/Xinhua)

Alberto Gines Lopez of Spain competes during the men's lead final at the IFSC Climbing World Cup Bali 2025 in Bali, Indonesia, May 4, 2025. (Photo by Dicky Bisinglasi/Xinhua)

Max Bertone of France competes during the men's lead final at the IFSC Climbing World Cup Bali 2025 in Bali, Indonesia, May 4, 2025. (Photo by Dicky Bisinglasi/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Hongyu)