Highlights of IFSC World Cup Wujiang 2025
Alberto Gines Lopez of Spain competes during the men's lead qualification at the IFSC World Cup Wujiang 2025 in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 25, 2025. (Photo by Wang Xuzhong/Xinhua)
Alberto Gines Lopez (R) of Spain and Anraku Sorato of Japan compete during the men's lead qualification at the IFSC World Cup Wujiang 2025 in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 25, 2025. (Photo by Wang Xuzhong/Xinhua)
Pan Yufei of China competes during the men's lead qualification at the IFSC World Cup Wujiang 2025 in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 25, 2025. (Photo by Wang Xuzhong/Xinhua)
Zhang Yuetong (R) of China is interviewed after the women's lead qualification at the IFSC World Cup Wujiang 2025 in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 25, 2025. (Photo by Wang Xuzhong/Xinhua)
Zhang Yuetong of China competes during the women's lead qualification at the IFSC World Cup Wujiang 2025 in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 25, 2025. (Photo by Wang Xuzhong/Xinhua)
Eva Maria Hammelmueller of Austria competes during the women's lead qualification at the IFSC World Cup Wujiang 2025 in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 25, 2025. (Photo by Wang Xuzhong/Xinhua)
Roxana Wienand of Germany competes during the women's lead qualification at the IFSC World Cup Wujiang 2025 in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 25, 2025. (Photo by Wang Xuzhong/Xinhua)
Max Bertone of France competes during the men's lead qualification at the IFSC World Cup Wujiang 2025 in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 25, 2025. (Photo by Wang Xuzhong/Xinhua)
Nicolas Collin of Belgium competes during the men's lead qualification at the IFSC World Cup Wujiang 2025 in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 25, 2025. (Photo by Wang Xuzhong/Xinhua)
Alberto Gines Lopez of Spain reacts after the men's lead qualification at the IFSC World Cup Wujiang 2025 in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 25, 2025. (Photo by Wang Xuzhong/Xinhua)
Annie Sanders of the United States competes during the women's lead qualification at the IFSC World Cup Wujiang 2025 in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 25, 2025. (Photo by Wang Xuzhong/Xinhua)
Sascha Lehmann of Switzerland reacts after the men's lead qualification at the IFSC World Cup Wujiang 2025 in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, April 25, 2025. (Photo by Wang Xuzhong/Xinhua)
