China, Gabon pledge to advance cooperation

Xinhua) 15:12, May 05, 2025

Gabonese President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy Mu Hong, also the vice chairperson of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, in Libreville, capital of Gabon, May 4, 2025. At the invitation of Gabonese President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, Mu attended Nguema's inauguration ceremony on May 3 in Libreville, the capital of Gabon. On May 4, the Gabonese president met with Mu in Libreville. (Photo by Ibouanga Tchikaya/Xinhua)

LIBREVILLE, May 4 (Xinhua) -- China highly values the development of its relations with Gabon and is willing to work together to elevate the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries to new heights, Chinese President Xi Jinping's special envoy Mu Hong said here on Sunday.

At the invitation of Gabonese President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, Mu, who is also the vice chairperson of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, attended Nguema's inauguration ceremony on Saturday in Libreville, the capital of Gabon. On Sunday, the Gabonese president met with Mu in Libreville.

Mu conveyed Xi's warm greetings and best wishes to Nguema, saying that China is willing to work with Gabon to draw strength from their traditional friendship, deepen mutual trust through solidarity and cooperation, and jointly stride ahead through mutual benefit and win-win outcomes.

Nguema sincerely thanked the Chinese president for sending a special envoy to attend his inauguration and asked Mu to convey his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to Xi.

Gabon highly values its traditional friendship with China and will continue to firmly uphold the one-China principle, deepen practical cooperation with China in various fields, and promote greater development of bilateral relations, he said.

