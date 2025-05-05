Chinese-style handicraft studio helps youngsters "steal a half-day of leisure" in Shanghai

Xinhua) 10:36, May 05, 2025

Li Wen makes a bracelet at "Jinkun Xinshe", a traditional Chinese-style handicraft studio, in Xuhui District of Shanghai, east China, April 18, 2025. "Jinkun Xinshe" was founded by Si Fangfang and Li Wen, who have converted a foreign-style house into a tranquil and elegant space to offer traditional handicraft courses such as bracelet making, rope braiding, incense crafting, and gold foil painting.

The two close friends also host workshops on themes like Chinese classical studies, painting, and traditional Chinese accessories.

Frequenters of the studio, most of them youngsters, are allowed to immerse themselves in the traditional culture as a break from the hustle and bustle -- in other words, to "steal a half-day of leisure."

"Jinkun Xinshe" and other innovative and youth-oriented shops are injecting greater vitality in Shanghai by enabling never-before consumption scenarios with fresh business styles. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

