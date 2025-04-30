Flight to link Shanghai with southwest China's Xigaze

Xinhua) 10:10, April 30, 2025

SHANGHAI, April 29 (Xinhua) -- A new air route linking Shanghai and Xigaze City in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region is set to launch on May 1, significantly boosting the cultural and economic ties between the two cities.

The route will be operated by China Eastern Airlines, with a twice-weekly flight via Xi'an until Oct. 25.

This route builds on the success of Shanghai's chartered tourism flights to Xigaze in 2023 and 2024, which transported over 1,500 passengers in 15 chartered flights.

Peng Yihao, deputy Party chief of Xigaze, noted that the city has regained its vitality after the Dingri earthquake and is ready to welcome global travelers to experience the Himalayas' wonders.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)