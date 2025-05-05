Pic story of courier in Nagqu, China's Xizang

Xinhua) 10:31, May 05, 2025

Laba poses for a photo on a street in Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 24, 2025. Laba, a 30-year-old courier has delivered more than 200,000 parcels without a single customer complaint due to personal negligence since he joined SF Express' Nagqu branch in 2016.

Laba braves daily challenges inflicted by thin oxygen along with long and freezing winters in Nagqu, a city with an average altitude exceeding 4,500 meters. It takes both high skills and great perseverance for one to ride electric tricycles on slippery roads amid blizzards or rainstorms year-round.

That said, Laba remains dedicated to his role, winding through Nagqu's streets and alleys day after day to bridge the "last miles" between the delivery stations and his customers.

"I must excel at my job to live up to the trust of every customer," Laba said. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Laba (L) and a colleague sort parcels at a delivery station in Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Laba (rear) checks parcel information at a delivery station in Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Laba (C) and his colleagues pose for a group photo at a delivery station in Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Laba (4th L) packs a parcel at a delivery station in Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Laba (R) registers a parcel for delivery from a customer at a delivery station in Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Laba sorts parcels at a delivery station in Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Laba delivers parcels in Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

Laba checks traffic condition through the rearview mirror before going out to deliver parcels in Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Laba prepares to deliver parcels in Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorje)

Laba is seen on his way to deliver parcels in Nagqu, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, April 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Tenzin Nyida)

