Chinese animated blockbuster Ne Zha 2 debuts in Malta

Xinhua) 11:56, May 03, 2025

A girl shows an image of Ne Zha on a cellphone in St. Julian's, Malta, April 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Wenxian)

VALLETTA, May 1 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese animated blockbuster Ne Zha 2, the highest-grossing animated film of all time, premiered Wednesday evening in St. Julian's, eastern Malta.

The film held two screenings on the opening night, drawing crowds of enthusiastic viewers. According to the cinema's schedule, Ne Zha 2 will continue to be screened twice nightly through May 6.

"The music and storytelling are incredible," Susan Ronald, head of policy at the Malta Film Commission, said after watching the movie. "The animation is of a very high standard. We're deeply impressed by the production."

"I really enjoyed the movie. It tells a great story and the visuals were excellent," Jason Spiteri, 53, told Xinhua. He expressed hope that more high-quality Chinese films would be shown in Malta in the future.

Six-year-old Charlotte Borg told Xinhua that she liked Ne Zha with the fire and Ao Bing, and showed an image of Ne Zha on her cellphone. Her older sister, 13-year-old Mikaela Borg, said she was excited to finally see the film. "I was a bit worried at first because it was in Chinese, and I don't understand Chinese. But the English subtitles were excellent, so I could follow the movie very well."

Cynthia Saliba, 38, traveled from Gozo Island to watch the film. "The story was very touching and emotional," she said, adding that its themes of family and connection resonated deeply with her. "We finally have different stories in the cinemas, not always the same superheroes," she added.

European distributor Trinity CineAsia, which acquired theatrical distribution rights for Ne Zha 2 across 37 European countries, reported strong box office performance since the film's European debut in March.

Rooted in Chinese mythology and reimagined with bold creative flair, Ne Zha 2 is a visually stunning epic developed over five years by a team of 4,000 animators.

Official figures show that Ne Zha 2 has already grossed over 2 billion U.S. dollars globally, including presales and international revenues.

A woman stands beside a poster of the Chinese animated film Ne Zha 2 in St. Julian's, Malta, April 30, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Wenxian)

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Wu Chaolan)