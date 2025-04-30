New Chinese reading corner opens on Maltese campus

Xinhua) 08:37, April 30, 2025

VALLETTA, April 29 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese reading corner was inaugurated Tuesday at the library of St. Clare College Pembroke Secondary School in northeastern Malta, marking the third such facility established by the Chinese Embassy in Malta on local campuses.

The embassy donated a collection of bilingual Chinese-English books covering a broad range of topics, including Chinese culture, history, literature, art, and technology.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Peng Yijun, charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy in Malta, said the reading corner and book donation not only commemorated the UN Chinese Language Day but also conveyed the embassy's sincere wish to strengthen cultural ties and friendship between the two countries.

Peng expressed hope that the books would serve as a key for students to better understand Chinese culture, act as a bridge of friendship, and inspire students to explore their future dreams.

The school is one of the Chinese language teaching sites affiliated with the Confucius Institute at the University of Malta.

Nicole Grixti, 13, who has been studying Chinese for nearly three years, said she found the reading corner helpful for improving her language skills. "I really like Chinese characters and writing. It's a beautiful language, even though it takes time to learn," she told Xinhua. She added that she would encourage her classmates to study Chinese despite its challenges.

Borka Kiss, 14, who has studied Chinese for about four years, described learning the language as a "wonderful experience." She believed the newly opened reading corner, with its wide selection of engaging books, could encourage more students to explore Chinese culture and take up Chinese language studies.

Philip Pace, head of the school, welcomed the opening of the Chinese reading corner, describing it as a "window" through which students could broaden their knowledge of China and its rich cultural heritage.

"The corner could be expanded, and it definitely will be in the future," he said, adding that he hoped students and teachers would have the opportunity to visit China in the future.

