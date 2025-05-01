Home>>
(People's Daily Online) 16:25, May 01, 2025
Editor's note: The United States has recently imposed tariffs on global trading partners, including China, under various pretexts sparking strong criticism from the international community. China responded quickly and took necessary countermeasures to defend its legitimate rights and interests. China's position on tariff wars and trade wars has always been clear and firm: it will not provoke disputes, but it isn't afraid of challenges.
