A picture's worth 1000 words | It is impolite not to reciprocate

People's Daily Online) 16:25, May 01, 2025

Editor's note: The United States has recently imposed tariffs on global trading partners, including China, under various pretexts sparking strong criticism from the international community. China responded quickly and took necessary countermeasures to defend its legitimate rights and interests. China's position on tariff wars and trade wars has always been clear and firm: it will not provoke disputes, but it isn't afraid of challenges.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Kou Jie)