China urges U.S. to stop threats, pressure for tariff negotiations: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:55, April 29, 2025

BEIJING, April 29 (Xinhua) -- If the U.S. wants to resolve the tariff-related issues through dialogue and negotiation, it should cease its threats and pressure, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday.

Guo made the remarks at a regular press briefing in response to U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's comments on the tariff issue with China. According to media reports, Bessent said on Monday that "I believe that it's up to China to de-escalate, because they sell five times more to us than we sell to them."

Guo said that the tariff war was initiated by the United States and added that the U.S. should seek dialogue based on equality, respect and mutual benefits.

