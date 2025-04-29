China willing to support normal business cooperation between Chinese, US companies: MOFCOM on reported Boeing's recall of aircraft intended for delivery to Chinese airlines

Global Times) 13:40, April 29, 2025

When responding to media reports about Boeing recalling three 737 MAX aircraft intended for delivery to Chinese airlines, claiming that China suspends Boeing jet acceptances, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce stated on Tuesday that "we have noted the relevant reports. China and the US have maintained long-term mutually beneficial cooperation in the civil aviation sector, which has significantly boosted bilateral trade and personnel exchanges."

The US reckless use of tariffs as a weapon has severely disrupted global industrial and supply chain stability and destabilized the international air transport market. Many companies are unable to conduct normal trade and investment activities, with both Chinese airlines and Boeing suffering significant harm, the spokesperson said.

China is willing to continue to support normal business cooperation between enterprises of both countries and hopes the US to listen to enterprises' voices to provide a stable, predictable environment for normal trade and investment, the spokesperson added.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)