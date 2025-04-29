China capable of ensuring food, energy supply even without U.S. imports: official

April 29, 2025

BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- China is able to ensure its grain and energy security even if it stops purchasing commodities from the United States, an official said Monday.

China's domestic grain reserves are abundant and its grain imports from the United States only accounted for a very small proportion of domestic consumption last year, said Zhao Chenxin, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission, in response to a media question on the impact of U.S. tariffs.

Zhao added that the grain imports from the United States were used primarily as feed grains and that there are many alternatives for such grain supplies in the international market.

"Even if we stop buying feed grains and oilseeds from the United States, there would be minimal impact on China's grain supply," he said.

In terms of energy, imports of crude oil, natural gas and coal from the United States accounted for only a very small share of China's energy consumption in 2024, Zhao said, adding that China's domestic energy supply remains ample -- and it can import from diverse sources in the international market.

"Even if Chinese companies reduce or completely halt energy imports from the United States, it will have no impact on China's domestic energy supply," he said.

The commission will work with relevant departments to further safeguard food and energy security, carry out international cooperation, and effectively ensure stable domestic supply and smooth market operation in terms of both food and energy, Zhao stated.

The so-called "reciprocal tariffs" imposed by the United States is a typical act of unilateral bullying, which severely defies historical trends and economic laws and is doomed to fail, he said.

In the face of these unreasonable tariffs, China has resolutely stood up against such hegemonic practices and fought back with justified and restrained countermeasures. China's move aims not only to protect its own legitimate rights and interests but also to uphold international fairness and justice, maintain the global free trade system, and preserve a normal international economic order, Zhao said.

"China will stand together with the vast majority of countries in the world -- on the right side of history and on the side of human progress," Zhao concluded.

