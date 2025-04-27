U.S. biggest disruptor to international arms control, nonproliferation system: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:46, April 27, 2025

BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- The United States is the biggest disruptor to the international arms control and nonproliferation system, and China urges the United States to carefully examine its own actions and actively respond to the concerns of the international community, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said here Friday.

Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks at a daily news briefing when asked to comment on the so-called "adherence to and compliance with arms control, nonproliferation, and disarmament agreements and commitments" recently released by the U.S. State Department.

Guo said the U.S. government has year after year concocted such reports, groundlessly smearing other countries while saying nothing about its own negative moves in arms control, nonproliferation and disarmament. This is typical hegemonic logic and double standards, and China has made clear of its opposition more than once and lodged serious protests.

In the work of arms control and nonproliferation worldwide, China has remained committed to true multilateralism, firmly safeguarded the international system with the UN at its core and the international order based on international law, earnestly fulfilled its international obligations and commitments, and taken concrete actions to uphold the international arms control and nonproliferation system, Guo said.

In recent years, the United States has vigorously built up its military strength, instigated major-country confrontation and gravely undermined global and regional strategic stability. The U.S. has wantonly withdrawn from international treaties and organizations, ignored international order, rules and obligations, and acted as the biggest disruptor to the international arms control and nonproliferation system, he said.

"How ironic it is that the U.S. issued such a report," Guo said. "We urge the U.S. to take a hard look at itself, take active actions to respond to international concerns over its own compliance with relevant agreements, and earnestly fulfill its international obligations and commitments, rather than divert attention and shirk responsibility by slinging mud on China."

