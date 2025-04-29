China won't bow to US' global tariff storm

(People's Daily App) 16:51, April 29, 2025

In April, the US government announced so-called "reciprocal tariffs" on Chinese imports. In response, China firmly opposed the use of the fentanyl issue as a pretext for pressure, threats and blackmail, and has taken resolute action to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests. Bowing to a bully is like drinking poison to quench thirst—it only deepens the crisis. When the rest of the world stands in solidarity, the US becomes just a small, stranded boat. When all nations stand tall, the world can break through the walls of hegemony.

