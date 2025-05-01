China reiterates no consultations or negotiations with U.S. on tariffs: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:55, May 01, 2025

BEIJING, April 30 (Xinhua) -- As far as I know, China and the United States are not engaged in any consultation or negotiation on tariffs, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun replied at a regular press briefing when asked whether there had been any contact in the last 24 hours between the U.S. and China to discuss tariff questions over the U.S. tariffs on China.

"On China-U.S. relations and economic and trade issues, China's position has always been consistent and clear," he added, when asked for comments on David Perdue's confirmation as the U.S. Ambassador to China.

