PD Observer | Analysts: US tech blockade fast-tracks Chinese innovation

(People's Daily App) 16:20, April 30, 2025

US financial analyst Ankur Crawford, executive vice president and portfolio manager at Alger Capital Appreciation, said in an interview with US financial news outlet CNBC on Friday that US export restrictions have forced China to move more quickly in developing its own technologies. Crawford's remarks are followed by those of Zhou Mi, a senior researcher at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation in Beijing, in an interview with the People's Daily on Sunday.

(Produced by Lin Rui, interns Li Han, Cheng Menlixue, Song Wenyu, Li Ruojia and Zhou Xinyi)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)