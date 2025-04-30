Home>>
PD Observer | Analysts: US tech blockade fast-tracks Chinese innovation
(People's Daily App) 16:20, April 30, 2025
US financial analyst Ankur Crawford, executive vice president and portfolio manager at Alger Capital Appreciation, said in an interview with US financial news outlet CNBC on Friday that US export restrictions have forced China to move more quickly in developing its own technologies. Crawford's remarks are followed by those of Zhou Mi, a senior researcher at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation in Beijing, in an interview with the People's Daily on Sunday.
(Produced by Lin Rui, interns Li Han, Cheng Menlixue, Song Wenyu, Li Ruojia and Zhou Xinyi)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Trump signs proclamation to provide "offset" for tariffs on automobile parts
- China urges U.S. to stop threats, pressure for tariff negotiations: FM spokesperson
- China won't bow to US' global tariff storm
- China willing to support normal business cooperation between Chinese, US companies: MOFCOM on reported Boeing's recall of aircraft intended for delivery to Chinese airlines
- International tourists pull back on US travel amid tariffs, other policies
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.