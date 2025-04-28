Home>>
China expresses deep condolences over Iran port explosion
(Xinhua) 16:38, April 28, 2025
BEIJING, April 28 (Xinhua) -- China expresses deep condolences to the victims of the port explosion in southern Iran, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.
Spokesperson Guo Jiakun made the remarks following a massive explosion at Shahid Rajaee Port in the city of Bandar Abbas, located in southern Iran's Hormozgan province, on April 26. According to reports, the death toll has risen to 40, with over 1,000 people injured and six others still missing.
"China extends sincere sympathies to the Iranian government, the families of the deceased and the injured, and sincerely wishes those wounded a swift recovery," Guo told a regular press briefing.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
