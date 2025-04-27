Black Myth: Wukong Art Exhibition held in Hangzhou
(People's Daily App) 14:51, April 27, 2025
After over 60 days of preparation, the Black Myth: Wukong Art Exhibition officially opened on April 9 at the Art Museum of China Academy of Art in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province, and will run until May 21. The exhibition decodes the game's creation stories and provides visitors with an immersive experience.
(Produced by Ni Tao, Liang Peiyu, Liu Junguo and Interns Xue Mengfei, Liang Jingchen, Zhao Zhe)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
