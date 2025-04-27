Innovation, self-reliance become hallmarks of China's tech startups

Xinhua) 14:10, April 27, 2025

An educational robot is pictured during a display at the tech company UBTECH in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, March 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Liang Xu)

SHENZHEN, April 27 (Xinhua) -- How small can a sensor be? In the southern Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen, the answer is just 8.5 millimeters in diameter.

The world's smallest optic-based force sensor to date was developed by Haptron Scientific, a technology firm that launched in the city in 2019. Founder and CEO Yu Chen has revealed that the button-shaped gadget is domestically produced and has full technological independence.

"Sensors are the precondition for translating intelligence into reality and applying it to practical uses," Yu told Xinhua, adding that the company's high-precision sensor solutions have been applied to sectors such as space, aviation, robotics, smart medical devices and new energy.

Yu said that, for example, installing the sensor at the fingertip or wrist of a humanoid robot can greatly improve the machine's force control, making it possible to develop robotic arms that are as delicate as a human's.

"We don't worry at all about being bottlenecked technologically," Yu said.

Shenzhen is known as China's Silicon Valley. Yu noted that his company decided to settle there due to its complete supply chains, favorable business environment and wealth of international talent.

In Shenzhen's Nanshan District, an industrial cluster is attracting more and more firms, with robot startups and academic and research institutes forming a robust ecosystem.

UBTECH is one such firm. With a leading edge in humanoid and intelligent service robots, the company was among the 10 entities to found the Beijing Humanoid Robot Innovation Center in 2023, opening access to more than 300 patents. Earlier this month, the Tien Kung Ultra robot developed by the center claimed victory among the machines competing in the world's first humanoid robot half marathon, which was held in Beijing.

Michael Tam, chief brand officer at UBTECH, said that by the end of 2024, the company boasted 2,680 authorized patents, and more than 90 percent of the core accessories used in its humanoid robots were developed domestically.

Its latest industrial humanoid robot, Walker S1, has undergone real-scenario practical training at automakers, logistics companies and manufacturers, undertaking tasks from handling and sorting goods to installing parts and conducting quality control tests, according to Tam.

Riding the wave of China's burgeoning artificial intelligence (AI) sector, Shenzhen is taking measures to expand the scale of its humanoid and intelligent robot industries. An action plan aims for about 1,200 related companies to be established by 2027, creating a market of more than 100 billion yuan (about 13.9 billion U.S. dollars).

The appeal of this industrial cluster is becoming stronger. Unitree Robotics, a technology company that is based in east China's Hangzhou and rose to fame after its humanoid robots staged an arresting performance on China's 2025 "Spring Festival Gala," has chosen to establish an office in Nanshan.

"The complete industrial chain here helps shorten the period of product development, making our products highly competitive in overseas markets," Yu said.

Another advantage of seeking business opportunities in Shenzhen is its close connection with neighboring Hong Kong, indicating an abundant supply of international talent, Yu added.

Since a development plan outline for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) was issued in 2019, the interaction between Shenzhen and Hong Kong has been increasing, particularly in the sci-tech field.

The Hong Kong Science Park, a business incubator and the largest R&D base in Hong Kong, opened a Shenzhen branch in 2023. To date, more than 66 sci-tech institutes and companies from Hong Kong have settled at the new site.

"Hong Kong is cultivating its new growth driver, and a consensus to develop sci-tech and innovative industries has been reached," Fang Zhou, head of a think tank based in Hong Kong, said in an interview with Xinhua.

He said that Hong Kong can leverage its strong R&D capabilities and integrate with the GBA's downstream industries to form a more complete industrial chain.

Ma Yang, general manager of an AI company headquartered in Beijing, also spoke highly of the prospect of developing cutting-edge technologies in the GBA.

At his office in Nanshan, Ma said about one-third of the company's grassroots customers are located in Shenzhen, while Hong Kong is a perfect alternative for connecting with the world and promoting products to more countries.

"We hope that Chinese products with an excellent cost performance can be accessible across the world," Yu said.

