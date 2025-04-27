Chinese experts promote malaria prevention awareness in Sao Tome and Principe

Xinhua) 14:05, April 27, 2025

SAO TOME, April 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese health experts conducted malaria prevention campaigns in Sao Tome and Principe on Friday, aiming to raise public awareness as part of broader health cooperation efforts between China and the West African island nation.

The events, jointly organized by the country's National Center for Endemic Diseases and the Chinese Advisory Mission for Malaria Control in Sao Tome and Principe, were held in the capital, Sao Tome, and in the Autonomous Region of Principe. Activities included free rapid diagnostic testing, distribution of informational materials, and educational sessions about malaria transmission, symptoms, and prevention.

In Sao Tome's Cantagalo district, Chinese experts and local health officials demonstrated mosquito control equipment, including sprayers, long-lasting insecticidal nets, and biological insecticide devices. They also staged a performance illustrating the malaria diagnosis and treatment process and provided on-site screening for local residents.

On Principe Island, the Chinese team organized a similar event targeting students, featuring quizzes and live displays of Anopheles mosquitoes and larvae to promote disease prevention awareness among the youth.

Ana Cristina, health authority director for Sao Tome's Me-Zochi District, said Sao Tome and Principe is working with international partners to achieve malaria elimination, describing the Chinese team as one of its most trusted collaborators.

"The campaigns lined up with World Malaria Day and got a great response from local communities," said Guo Wenfeng, director of the Chinese Advisory Mission for Malaria Control in Sao Tome and Principe.

According to Guo, the current advisory team is led by researchers from Guangzhou University of Chinese Medicine and is applying rapid source elimination strategies alongside digital tools to support targeted malaria control efforts.

In 2024, the Chinese team carried out screenings and interventions in nearly 200 malaria-affected villages in Sao Tome and Principe, screening more than 18,000 people and training over 1,000 local health workers.

Bonifacio Sousa, director of the National Center for Endemic Diseases, said approximately 7,000 malaria cases were recorded last year, a higher number compared to 2022 and 2023. He expressed optimism that the trend could be reversed with Chinese technical support.

"Early signs suggest that malaria control efforts in 2025 could outperform this year," Sousa said. "We sincerely thank the Chinese team for their continued support."

