China stresses contract manufacturers' IP compliance

Xinhua) 13:09, April 27, 2025

BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese brand-authorized contract manufacturing enterprises have always prioritized intellectual property protection, an official with the Ministry of Commerce said on Friday, stressing that these enterprises strictly follow contract requirements for production and delivery to uphold international brand images.

The official, who oversees e-commerce, made the remarks in response to some claims on U.S. social media platforms that local consumers can buy international brands cheaply from Chinese contract manufacturers.

China will promptly refer any clues of illegal activities, such as false marketing or intellectual property infringement under the guise of "contract factories" to the law enforcement department for investigation, the official said.

The Chinese government places great importance on intellectual property protection, and its progress has been recognized by all parties, the official added.

In recent years, China's market regulation authorities have strengthened administrative law enforcement, investigated and dealt with trademark infringement and fake patent cases in accordance with the law, and launched special law enforcement actions on protecting intellectual property and combating unfair competition in the online sector, according to the spokesperson.

"These efforts have all been aimed at better protecting the legitimate rights and interests of right holders and consumers," the official said.

