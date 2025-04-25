China ups efforts to combat IP violations in 2024

Xinhua) 14:57, April 25, 2025

BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- China intensified efforts to combat intellectual property (IP) violations in 2024, with strengthened law enforcement and international cooperation, an official said Friday.

Market regulators handled 44,000 cases involving trademark, patent and other fields last year, with a total case value of nearly 1.13 billion yuan (about 156.8 million U.S. dollars), Bai Qingyuan, deputy director of the State Administration for Market Regulation, told a press briefing, citing an official report on fighting infringements and counterfeiting.

China has comprehensively optimized its mechanisms to combat infringements and counterfeiting, the report said.

Last year, the focus was placed on key sectors such as the internet, public welfare and copyright; major products like agricultural supplies, food and pharmaceuticals; and critical areas including exports, logistics, and trademark and patent application agencies.

The crackdown reflects China's commitment to strengthening IP protection as the country seeks to foster innovation-driven development and improve its business environment.

According to the Global Innovation Index 2024 released by the World Intellectual Property Organization, China moved up one spot to 11th place in the ranking of the world's most innovative economies, making it one of the fastest risers over the past decade.

China is ready to deepen cooperation with other countries to uphold the international IP framework and build an innovation-friendly global environment, Bai said.

