America's tariffs turn world back to "law of jungle": Chinese envoy to Australia

CANBERRA, April 25 (Xinhua) -- America's tariffs risk returning the world to the "law of the jungle," where small and weak countries suffer the most, Chinese Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian said in an article published in local daily The Australian on Friday.

Recently, the United States has indiscriminately imposed tariffs on all its trading partners, coercing them into initiating so-called "reciprocal tariff" negotiations and demanding each country make significant concessions, Xiao said, calling on the international community to remain highly vigilant against such actions.

"If the U.S. is allowed to act with impunity, the world will revert to the 'law of the jungle' where the strong prey on the weak, and all countries will become victims," Xiao said.

Eighty years ago, in response to the devastation of World War II, countries founded the United Nations to prevent war, resolve disputes, and promote global development. Since then, a UN-centered international system based on international law has enabled all nations, regardless of size or power, to engage equally in global cooperation and competition, fostering shared progress, he said.

Today, the U.S. brazenly imposed tariffs on the entire world and pursued hegemonic politics and unilateral bullying in the economic and trade fields, he said.

"In the face of hegemony, appeasement and compromise will only be like bargaining with a tiger for its hide. And excessive concessions will only embolden the other side, ultimately leading to a lose-lose outcome and failing to resolve the issue," Xiao added.

China is a steadfast defender of multilateralism and the international rules-based order, consistently advocating for the resolution of differences through dialogue and negotiation, the Chinese ambassador said.

Facing the U.S. unilateral bullying, China will firmly defend its rights and help prevent a return to a lawless world where might makes right, Xiao noted.

