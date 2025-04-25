Chinese exhibition turns heads at Zimbabwean trade fair

Xinhua) 13:05, April 25, 2025

A Zimbabwean woman learns about Chinese tea at the Chinese pavilion at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, on April 24, 2025. The Chinese pavilion is captivating visitors at the 65th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) underway in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe's second-largest city. (Xinhua/Xu Zheng)

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe, April 24 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese pavilion is captivating visitors at the 65th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) underway in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe's second-largest city.

As Zimbabwe's premier annual trade showcase, this year's ZITF -- running from Monday to Saturday -- has attracted more than 600 exhibitors worldwide.

This year's edition coincides with the 45th anniversary of the establishment of China-Zimbabwe diplomatic relations. To mark the occasion, multiple Chinese organizations and companies are actively participating, presenting a range of cultural displays and products at the China Pavilion.

"I used to see calligraphy in Chinese martial arts movies when I was a kid, and it has always fascinated me. It was really exciting to have an opportunity to practice it here. It's a special way to bind cultural ties between China and Zimbabwe," Leon Bare, a local businessman and exhibitor who visited the Chinese pavilion, told Xinhua Thursday.

Another visitor, Gamuchirai Chiduwa, tried Chinese calligraphy for the first time, finding the experience both enjoyable and enlightening.

As part of the cultural exchange, visitors were also treated to a variety of Chinese teas. Local resident Tawanda Maruza, who walked into the pavilion with his family, said, "The children tasted some Chinese tea and liked it. I hope this sparks their interest to learn more about Chinese culture."

Medical experts from the 22nd batch of the Chinese medical team in Zimbabwe also showcased traditional Chinese medicine practices, including acupuncture and cupping, attracting considerable interest.

"I had never heard about Chinese acupuncture before, so I am grateful for this opportunity to explore Chinese culture together. My visit here exposed me to a lot of things that I did not know," said visitor Eric Mvurumutiya.

According to the Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe, a special Chinese Day event will be held on Friday, offering visitors a chance to engage with more cultural activities and deepen their understanding of China.

A Zimbabwean man learns about traditional Chinese medicine at the Chinese pavilion at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, on April 24, 2025. The Chinese pavilion is captivating visitors at the 65th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) underway in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe's second-largest city. (Xinhua/Xu Zheng)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)