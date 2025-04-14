Zimbabwean avocado gains traction among Chinese importers

Xinhua) 10:22, April 14, 2025

HARARE, April 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese importers have positively reviewed the quality and output of Zimbabwean avocados and are committed to helping local farmers tap into the Chinese market, a Chinese trade specialist has said.

Speaking to Xinhua late Friday in Harare, Zimbabwe's capital, Lu Zhaofeng, executive president of the Asia-Europe and Africa Joint Trade and Investment Promotion Association, an international non-governmental organization, expressed optimism that the rising demand from China would drive Zimbabwe's avocado exports.

Lu, who led a group of Chinese importers to review the avocado industry in Zimbabwe this week, said the avocado's excellent quality and high yield have bolstered Chinese buyers' confidence that it would make a strong showing and gain a foothold in the Chinese market.

"Zimbabwe boasts a variety of avocado types, and their flesh is so smooth and delicate. It is a sure bet that Chinese consumers will like them," Lu said.

She told Xinhua that during this trip, Chinese importers learned more about Zimbabwe's avocado industry and the country's willingness to boost the agricultural sector.

In September last year, a trade protocol on the export of Zimbabwean avocados was inked during Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa's state visit to China, which brought joy to Zimbabwean farmers who have always been eager to expand their overseas markets.

Noting that Zimbabwe's avocado industry still faces multiple challenges such as climate change, inadequate irrigation and poor transportation, Lu said Chinese importers are willing to provide the much-needed technology and equipment to help local farmers boost their output.

