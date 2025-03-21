China donates 66 boreholes to Zimbabwean communities facing water challenges

HARARE, March 20 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday handed over 66 boreholes to communities in Mashonaland East Province of Zimbabwe, enabling about 16,500 people to access clean water.

The boreholes, completed by China Geo-Engineering Corporation, are part of a 300-borehole-drilling project for four Zimbabwean provinces.

"These boreholes will not only provide safe water to the affected communities but also serve as a stepping stone toward resilience building in future disasters. I am confident that these boreholes will be used to support nutritional gardens and provide livestock with much-needed water," Zimbabwean Minister of Local Government and Public Works Daniel Garwe said during the handover ceremony.

Garwe said the 66 boreholes drilled in Mashonaland East Province benefit a population of about 16,500 people across three districts. "The initiative will have a lasting impact on local people by providing a reliable source of clean water for drinking and sanitation, especially in light of the suspected cholera cases recorded in the province."

"This project has indicated a sign of cooperation, compassion, and unwavering support from our all-weather friend, the People's Republic of China, to ensure access to safe water for all. Let us work together to safeguard this precious resource and ensure that it benefits future generations," he added.

Huang Minghai, economic and commercial counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe, said the initiative reflects the strength of the China-Zimbabwe friendship and the shared commitment to tackling the challenges of water scarcity and drought.

"Water is life, and these boreholes are more than infrastructure; they are lifelines for a brighter future," Huang said.

"This project builds on decades of China-Zimbabwe cooperation. Over the past 10 years, China has drilled over 1,000 boreholes across Zimbabwe, benefiting nearly 400,000 people," he said, adding that the 300-borehole project is another step in China's journey to support Zimbabwe's development.

