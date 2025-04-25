China accelerates digital transformation of major pharmaceutical firms

Xinhua) 10:30, April 25, 2025

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- China will speed up the digital-intelligent transformation of the pharmaceutical industry as part of the country's broader efforts to advance new industrialization and boost its strength in manufacturing, an official document released Thursday showed.

By 2030, large-scale pharmaceutical enterprises in China will essentially achieve full coverage of digital-intelligent transformation, according to a plan issued by seven government departments including the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Commerce and the National Health Commission.

The document outlines a strategic push to integrate artificial intelligence and next-generation information technologies into pharmaceutical production chains. The initiative aims to enhance corporate competitiveness, improve drug quality and safety, strengthen supply chain resilience, and foster new quality productive forces.

The plan outlines a two-phase roadmap, with quantitative and qualitative goals listed for each phase. By 2027, significant progress should be made in the digital-intelligent transformation of the industry, including breakthroughs in key technologies and the development of a certain number of high-performance products and production facilities.

By 2030, a mature ecosystem for the digital-intelligent transformation of the pharmaceutical industry is expected to emerge. This ecosystem will feature a substantially improved integration of cutting-edge technologies and a robust data system throughout the industrial chain, according to the plan.

In China, large-scale enterprises usually refer to those boasting an annual main business turnover of at least 20 million yuan (about 2.77 million U.S. dollars).

