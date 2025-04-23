Greater Bay Area accelerates toward world class status with new quality productive forces

Xinhua) 09:58, April 23, 2025

A technical staff member interacts with GoMate, a humanoid robot, at GAC R&D Center in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, March 18, 2025. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Leveraging its unique location advantages, strong industrial foundations, and an open and inclusive growth environment, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area has in recent years been taking confident strides toward new competitions.

In this area, a series of major technological infrastructures is being rapidly deployed, and high-end scientific research talents are gathering apace. Emerging industries such as drones, new energy vehicles, and biomedicine are booming while a number of internationally competitive innovative enterprises continue to emerge. On the other hand, the institutional innovations have provided solid guarantees for the development of new quality productive forces. As a crucial engine for China's high-quality development, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area is using new quality productive forces as a breakthrough point to accelerate its ascent into the league of world-class bay areas through deepened open cooperation.

Technical staff test VR devices at the XVERSE science and technology lab in Nanshan District of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, March 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

A safety staff member observes as a robotaxi of Pony.ai, a Chinese autonomous driving solution provider, steers automatically at a stopping point at the Canton Tower, a landmark in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, March 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

An electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, developed by Chinese drone maker EHang, carries out a demo flight at the urban air traffic operation demonstration center in Bao'an District in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, April 16, 2025. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 1, 2025 shows the construction site of a key laboratory cluster project of the Harbin Institute of Technology's Shenzhen campus in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

Visitors learn about an educational robot at the exhibiton hall of the tech company UBTECH in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, March 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A staff member introduces a humanoid robot at the tech company DIGIT in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, March 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

This photo taken in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, shows a mobile app interface displaying credit products exclusive to technology start-ups on April 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)