AI used to enhance patent examination efficiency, quality

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- With the world's largest number of patents, China is continuously enhancing the quality and efficiency of invention patent examination with the help of AI-assisted systems.

According to the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA), the country's average examination time for invention patents has been reduced to 15.5 months, the fastest among countries with the same examination systems.

The accuracy rate for concluding invention patent examinations has reached 95.2 percent, while user satisfaction with examination quality has risen to 86.8 percent.

By the end of 2024, the number of valid invention patents in China had reached 4.75 million, and China became the world's first country to have more than 4 million valid invention patents.

Through rapid patent authorization, enterprises and individuals can promptly safeguard their innovations and prevent imitation or infringement by competitors.

"For patent applications in key industries like next-generation IT and high-end equipment manufacturing, CNIPA offers priority examination to shorten review times further," CNIPA deputy commissioner Hu Wenhui said at a press conference on Thursday.

The patent review improvement has also benefited from new technologies. According to the CNIPA, it has deployed AI-assisted examination and search systems, leveraging machine translation, image recognition, and natural language processing to automatically distribute prior art documents, conduct image-based searches for design patents, and identify deficiencies in application files.

Hu noted that these technological advancements have significantly enhanced examination efficiency while maintaining high-quality standards.

"We are exploring the application of large AI models in patent examination processes to better serve applicants' needs," he added.

China has established a target to further shorten the examination process to 15 months by the end of 2025. Besides, greater efforts will be placed in fields such as artificial intelligence, big data, and quantum technology.

Noting that patent examination is key to IP protection, Hu said the CNIPA will continue to advance reforms in patent examination by embracing new ideas and technologies to support the country's scientific innovation and industrial development.

