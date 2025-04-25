China allocates 47.1 bln yuan to support water conservancy

Xinhua) 09:58, April 25, 2025

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Finance said on Thursday that it has allocated 47.1 billion yuan (about 6.54 billion U.S. dollars) to support water conservancy projects across the country, including those to enhance flood and drought prevention.

Of the total, 22.1 billion yuan will be used to support the management of small and medium-sized rivers with a basin area of 200 to 3,000 square kilometers, the treatment of flood control channels, and the maintenance of water conservancy projects, according to the ministry.

A total of 9.8 billion yuan will be allocated to support rural water supply and agricultural water conservation projects.

Some 15.2 billion yuan will be used for projects including lake and river management and soil and water conservation, according to the ministry.

