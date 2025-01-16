China sees substantial improvements in water, air quality

Xinhua) 10:47, January 16, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 15 (Xinhua) -- China made headways in ecological and environmental protection in 2024, with notable improvements in air and water quality, according to the Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE) on Wednesday.

The proportion of surface-water bodies nationwide classified as having excellent water quality reached 90.4 percent in 2024, marking the first time this figure has exceeded 90 percent.

The figure also represented an increase of 1 percentage point compared to the previous year and has already met the target set in the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025).

In terms of air quality, the average density of PM2.5 in Chinese cities at or above the prefecture level stood at 29.3 micrograms per cubic meter in 2024, down 2.7 percent year on year, meeting the air quality standard for the fifth consecutive year.

Additionally, the proportion of days with good air quality in China reached 87.2 percent last year, up 1.7 percentage points from the previous year, according to the MEE.

China has steadfastly advanced its "Beautiful China" initiative, emphasizing ecological and environmental protection as a top priority in its social and economic development.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)