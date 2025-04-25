China to conduct 600-bln-yuan MLF operation on Friday

Xinhua) 08:53, April 25, 2025

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- China's central bank on Thursday said that it will issue 600 billion yuan (83.22 billion U.S. dollars) of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans on Friday.

With 100 billion yuan in MLF funds maturing this month, the move will result in a net liquidity injection of 500 billion yuan.

The net injection of MLF this month has significantly increased compared with that of 63 billion yuan last month, signaling monetary policy efforts in stabilizing growth, said Wang Qing, chief macro analyst at Golden Credit Rating.

This month's MLF issuance will continue to undertake operations that utilize fixed-quantity, interest-rate bidding and a multiple-price bidding method.

The MLF was introduced in 2014 to help commercial and policy banks maintain liquidity by allowing them to borrow from the central bank using securities as collateral.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)