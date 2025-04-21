Home>>
China's loan prime rates remain unchanged
(Xinhua) 13:15, April 21, 2025
BEIJING, April 21 (Xinhua) -- China's one-year loan prime rate (LPR), a market-based benchmark lending rate, came in at 3.1 percent Monday, unchanged from the previous month.
The over-five-year LPR, on which many lenders base their mortgage rates, also remained unchanged from the previous reading of 3.6 percent, according to the National Interbank Funding Center.
