Chinese Catholic organizations mourn death of Pope Francis
(Xinhua) 08:50, April 25, 2025
BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association and the Bishops' Conference of Catholic Church in China on Thursday mourned the death of Pope Francis in a condolence message sent to the Vatican.
