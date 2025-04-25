Languages

Chinese Catholic organizations mourn death of Pope Francis

(Xinhua) 08:50, April 25, 2025

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association and the Bishops' Conference of Catholic Church in China on Thursday mourned the death of Pope Francis in a condolence message sent to the Vatican.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)

