China, Vatican extend agreement on bishop appointment: spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:44, October 25, 2022

BEIJING, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- China and the Vatican have agreed to extend a provisional agreement on the appointment of bishops for two years, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Monday.

The decision was made on Oct. 22 following friendly negotiations between the two sides, Wang said at a daily media briefing.

The two sides will continue to maintain close communication and consultation, promote the smooth implementation of the provisional agreement, and continue to advance the process of improving bilateral ties, Wang added.

