China-Latin America tech cooperation flourishes with expanding network

Xinhua) 13:39, April 24, 2025

Photo taken on Sept. 26, 2020 shows the booster station at Cauchari Solar Park in the northwestern province of Jujuy, Argentina. Cauchari Solar Park, built by China Power Construction and the Shanghai Electric Power Construction Company, is located in the town of Cauchari in the northwestern province of Jujuy, at an altitude of about 4,200 meters above sea level. (Xinhua)

BEIJING, April 24 (Xinhua) -- China-Latin America tech cooperation continues to improve in quality and has formed a multilayered, multifaceted network, the Chinese minister of science and technology has said.

In recent years, China-Latin America tech cooperation has flourished, with expanding coverage across various fields and an increasingly diverse range of collaborative entities, said Minister Yin Hejun on Wednesday during the inaugural event to mark the China-Latin America and the Caribbean Science Day.

Yin noted that in addition to traditional fields such as infrastructure construction, agriculture and energy resources, cooperation between the two sides has expanded to emerging frontier fields including 5G, digital technology, new energy, new materials and biomedicine.

Centers for sustainable food innovation and technology transfer between China and Latin America have been established, creating platforms to address new challenges in the field of science and technology, said the minister.

Looking into the future, China will continue to uphold the principles of open, fair and non-discriminatory international scientific and technological cooperation to foster a more open environment for scientific innovation, he said.

At the event, experts from both sides shared their latest research findings and practical experience in key areas such as health, agricultural technology, digital technology and biobreeding, as well as the construction of relevant cooperation platforms.

