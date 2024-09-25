Chinese FM attends 8th Dialogue of Foreign Ministers of China, Quartet of CELAC

Xinhua) 16:05, September 25, 2024

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday attended the eighth Dialogue of Foreign Ministers of China and the Quartet of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that Latin American and Caribbean countries are an important part of the "Global South," as well as active participants and contributors to global governance.

Wang stressed that China will continue upholding the principle of pursuing the greater good and shared interests, strengthen solidarity and cooperation with Latin American and Caribbean countries, implement the three global initiatives, promote synergy between the high-quality Belt and Road cooperation and the development strategies of countries in the region, and deepen and substantiate the building of a community with a shared future between China and Latin America and the Caribbean, so as to bring more benefits to the people of both sides.

