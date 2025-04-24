Interview: IWF president hails China's contribution to weightlifting

OSLO, April 23 (Xinhua) -- As the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) is driving the sport's global growth and modernization, China remains at the forefront with its unmatched record and commitment to development, IWF President Mohammed Jalood recently told Xinhua.

"China is the most successful country in the history of our sport," Jalood said in a written interview. "Over the years, Chinese athletes have claimed numerous Olympic and world titles, earning the country a reputation as weightlifting's global powerhouse."

"I dare to say weightlifting is one of China's national sports!" Jalood said. "Authorities in China are promoting and creating the best possible conditions for weightlifters."

He praised China's advanced training infrastructure and highlighted the inauguration of China Weightlifting Museum in Dongguan, a city in southern China's Guangdong Province - a landmark he described as "an honor" to witness.

Looking ahead, Ningbo in eastern China's Zhejiang Province, will host the 2026 IWF World Championships, a tournament Jalood called "a milestone in the history of our federation."

As China continues to push the sport's boundaries, Norway is stepping onto the world stage following a breakthrough moment at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where Norwegian lifter Solfrid Koanda won her country's first-ever Olympic gold in the discipline since 1972.

Forde, a city in western Norway and the host city for the 2025 IWF World Championships to be held in October, previously welcomed the European Championships in 2016 - an event Jalood recalled as a great success. He said the IWF had no hesitation in accepting the bid from the Norwegian Weightlifting Federation and local authorities.

"Norway has been a valuable IWF partner in Europe," he said. "The organization and professionalism shown in 2016 gave us confidence in Forde's ability to deliver a memorable game again."

An IWF delegation visited Norway in March to review preparations, covering accommodations, transport, competition venues, anti-doping measures, media production, and visa support. Jalood said all aspects are progressing well.

To attract more young people globally, the IWF is also implementing reforms and experimenting with new formats. Urban and street-based competitions, along with mixed-gender events, are part of efforts to modernize the sport and boost its visibility.

"We are always ready to innovate," Jalood said. "Our goal is to get new athletes practicing the sport and new audiences following it."

