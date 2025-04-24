Commentary: "Tariffs as tribute" lay bare U.S. intent to cling on to hegemony

Xinhua) 08:08, April 24, 2025

Protesters gather during a rally outside the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, April 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)

Top White House economic adviser Stephen Miran's perverse demand that other countries must pay their "fair share" via punitive tariffs or by writing checks to the U.S. Treasury exposes America's true intent to cling on to hegemony.

BEIJING, April 23 (Xinhua) -- In a recent address, the top White House economic adviser rebranded U.S. overseas military deployments and dollar-reserve privileges as "global public goods," for which, he argued, other countries must pay their "fair share" via punitive tariffs or by writing checks to the U.S. Treasury.

This unapologetic demand for tribute lays bare Washington's true intent: to underwrite its global hegemony by compelling sovereign states to bankroll the imperial project that professes to protect them.

Yet despite Stephen Miran's scholarly veneer, his view unwittingly mirrors the medieval tribute system, where weaker polities were compelled to transfer wealth to a dominant power in exchange for protection and trading rights, exposing the coercive nature of this modern imperial doctrine.

It is also riddled with paradoxes that lay bare the inherently self-serving logic of U.S. power. For starters, recasting U.S. military bases as a public service perverts the economic meaning of "public goods." True public goods are non-rivalrous and non-excludable. But America's global network of bases exists to advance Washington's own strategic aims, not to provide an indiscriminate safety net.

The United States explicitly chooses whom to protect and whom to leave vulnerable, out of its own calculations for the time being. For the unchosen, U.S. forces can be a grave threat instead of protection. On the other hand, being an American ally is not always a safe bet. "It may be dangerous to be America's enemy, but to be America's friend is fatal," Henry Kissinger once said.

Nor does the dollar's dominant reserve-currency status align with the ethos of genuine public goods. Although roughly half of global trade is settled in the dollar, the principal beneficiary is the United States.

By issuing the world's reserve currency, Washington passes much of the inflationary risk onto the rest of the world -- a pattern made stark by the Federal Reserve's "no-limit" quantitative easing since 2020, which forced inflationary side-effects onto global partners. Moreover, U.S. control over systems like SWIFT endows the dollar regime with an exclusionary edge. To package these asymmetric privileges as a "global public service" is to turn economic reality on its head.

Even more perverse is Miran's victimhood narrative, which frames the United States as exploited while denouncing others' "free-riding" under its military-financial umbrella -- a fabricated pretext to legitimize tribute extraction through economic coercion. Yet policymakers in Washington systematically obscure the structural windfalls the United States already enjoys: the privilege of exporting debt at rock-bottom interest rates, unimpeded access to global markets and a captive capital market willing to finance ever-mounting U.S. deficits.

Still more troubling are the "remedies" on offer, the five modes of "burden-sharing" that Miran outlined, ranging from passive tariff acceptance to literally writing checks to U.S. Treasury. Under his so-called "options," sovereign nations would be coerced into reshaping their trade, investment and defense policies to fit Washington's blueprint, sacrificing their own autonomy and development aspirations. This is economic coercion, pure and simple.

The U.S. fiscal strain and economic headwinds are rooted not abroad but at home: bloated defense budgets, sprawling overseas commitments, unbalanced domestic spending and an over-reliance on dollar supremacy. Blaming "free-riders" abroad and attempting to plug budgetary holes with tariffs is a textbook case of passing the buck. These internal maladies cannot be cured by extorting foreign governments.

The future of world order demands genuine multilateral cooperation rather than unilateral dictates. Any doctrine that clings to imperial prerogatives and tries to make the rest of the planet pay tribute is swimming against history's current.

U.S. politicians should keep in mind that true leadership should be based on fostering peace, promoting equitable development and supplying real global public goods, not extorting others to prop up an outdated empire.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)