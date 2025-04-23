Elon Musk says to spend less time with DOGE

Xinhua) 11:16, April 23, 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Tesla CEO Elon Musk said during the company's earnings call on Tuesday that he will be spending less time with the Department of Government Efficiency starting in May.

Musk said he will "significantly" reduce his involvement in managing the department, adding that he'll continue to spend a "day or two per week" on government issues "to make sure that the waste and fraud that we stop does not come roaring back."

Tesla's financial report released Tuesday showed that revenue for the first quarter fell 9 percent year-on-year, with automotive revenue down 20 percent.

Musk previously stated that his focus on leading the department had left him stretched too thin to manage Tesla, raising concerns about whether he can lead the company effectively.

